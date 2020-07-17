Memorial Tournament Is 'The Ultimate PGA Tour Event,' Says CBS Sports' Frank Nobilo The Memorial Tournament welcomes Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and the world's top-five players for another PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village.

'World TeamTennis Comes Down To One Point On Any Given Match': Former USTA President Katrina Adams Discusses Her Role As Analyst With WTT For CBS Sports NetworkThe former President, Chairperson and CEO of the USTA discusses the 2020 World TeamTennis season and what she has liked about it so far.