LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California’s Supreme Court is lowering the minimum pass score aspiring attorneys must get in order to pass the state bar exam, and allowing 2020 law school graduates to practice with supervised, provisional license.

The changes are being made in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

#CASupremeCourt today announced it will:

✅Move the #cabarexam, administered online, to Oct. 5-6 & extend registration

✅Permanently lower the passing score

✅Direct @StateBarCA to expedite a provisional licensing program for 2020 law school grads More: https://t.co/3Y3LnYW2A9 — California Supreme Court (@CaSupremeCourt) July 17, 2020

“The court understands that many law school graduates are being substantially affected by the resulting disruption,” Jorge Navarete, the clerk and executive officer of the state Supreme Court, wrote in a letter to the State Bar’s Board of Trustees. “Some graduates have lost job offers. Many are about to lose health insurance, cannot find a job to pay bills, or are in fear of deportation if they cannot enter the bar in time to retain job offers. Many more have student loan payments that are about to become due in mid-November, but without a law license and the ability to work, they fear going into default.”

The court canceled the Sept. 9-10 bar exam and directed the board of trustees to make the necessary arrangements for the exam to be held online on Oct. 5-6. Registration for the October exam was extended through July 24. The court is also urging law schools to assist graduates who lack internet access at home or a home environment where they cannot take an exam uninterrupted for two days.

California, the court noted, is one of two states with the highest pass score for its minimum competency exam, so the minimum passing score is being cut to 1390 from 1439.

Law school graduates who not able to properly prepare for a fall bar 2020 examination, the board of trustees was directed to implement a temporary supervised provisional licensure program. The state bar’s board was urged to implement this new program as soon as possible.