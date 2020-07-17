CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A sleek, white robot with big eyes and emotional-learning technology has been set loose at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital to help ease the anxiety and loneliness of children while they are in the hospital.

(credit: UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital)

Pediatric patients with compromised immune systems are physically isolated even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic. Enter Robin the AI robot – a nearly 4-foot-tall, robot with a sleek, white body and large eyes like the beloved movie robot WALL-E.

Robin is designed with an artificial intelligence system that enables the robot to recognize a child’s emotions by interpreting his or her facial expressions and build responsive dialogue to replicating patterns formed from previous experiences.

“Negative feelings are even stronger during this time,” Dr. Justin Wagner, a pediatric surgeon at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital and co-leader of the Robin project, said in a statement. “We hope to integrate Robin as a member of the team, augmenting our ability to give children contact, attention and companionship.”

Robin will start roaming the halls of the hospital this month and undergo a year of training, during which time the robot will be remotely operated by a specialist who will provide Robin’s voice and control the robot’s actions and expressions as it learns how to respond to children. The robot will also be the subject of a study that to assess its impact on children and families and whether it helps them cope with the stresses of being hospitalized.

