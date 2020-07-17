Comments
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a gunman who shot two people on a street in South Los Angeles early Friday morning.
The shooting occurred at 54th Street and Central Avenue at about 3 a.m., according to Los Angeles police.
Officers arrived on scene to find a 30-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound to the chest, and a second person who had been shot in the hip.
Both were rushed to local hospitals. Their conditions were unknown.
The gunman, described as a Hispanic male, was last seen running away. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.
There’s no word on a motive or whether the shooting was gang-related.