LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday released video footage of a man and woman who assaulted and robbed an ice cream vendor in the Fashion District of downtown L.A. in hopes that someone will be able to identify the suspects.
WANTED for ROBBERY
On July 14 at 12th St. & Birch in DTLA, two suspects brutally robbed an ice cream vendor. Susp-1 described as a male Black, 5'10", 165lbs. Susp-2 described as a female Black, 5’4”, 125lbs, in a dark Toyota Avalon. Any info call LAPD Newton Robbery 323-846-6572 pic.twitter.com/IMbXt7eLL8
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 16, 2020
According to police, the robbery happened at about noon on Tuesday near 12th and Birch streets.
Surveillance video shows the two suspects approach the vendor on the side walk and punch him, knocking him to the ground. The suspects then fled from the scene in a dark Toyota Avalon.
The victim was taken to the hospital, but an update on his condition was not immediately available.
The first suspect is described as a 5-foot-10-inch Black male weighing approximately 165 pounds. The second suspect is described as a 5-foot-4-inch Black female weighing approximately 125 pounds.
Anyone with information about the suspects was asked to call Newton station robbery detectives at 323-846-6572.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)