VENTURA (CBSLA) — Ventura County announced Thursday that it would close government buildings to the public effective Monday to align with statewide orders to limit indoor operations to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The news comes as the county reports 84 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the countywide total to 4,968 cases and 56 deaths. Health officials also reported 101 coronavirus patients were being treated in county hospitals with 27 in intensive care units.

“We urgently need to slow the spread of this disease in order to keep our hospitals and emergency rooms from becoming overwhelmed,” Dr. Robert Levin, the county’s public health officer, said. “Community members are urged to wear masks, social distance and to stay home as much as possible. Our collective efforts during this pandemic can literally save the lives of our loved ones and most vulnerable residents.”

County health clinics, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, Ventura County Fire Department and other public safety services will all remain open and home visits and other services to vulnerable populations will continue to be serviced.

“Our departments will continue to provide essential services to our residents, but it is prudent to limit public access to our facilities as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase,” Mike Powers, the county’s executive officer, said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the situation and urge the public to follow the guidance of the Public Health Department.”

The county’s airports will also remain open, county libraries will continue to offer curbside service and marriage licenses would continue to be issued via appointment. Throughout the closure, staff will continue to report to work at their assigned worksites and continue to provide service to the public, the county said.

“Virtual methods have been long-standing and efficient ways to conduct business with the County,” Powers said. “Returning to virtual means is one way the county is helping to slow the spread of COVD-19. Our county family is dedicated to providing high-quality services in a safe manner for our employees, community members and visitors.”

Community members can call the county at 805-654-5000 and were encouraged to access services on the county’s website. The county also announced meetings of the board of supervisors would operate virtually. More information on how to participate can be found online.

Health officials said 87,748 people had been tested for COVID-19 and 2,667 had recovered from the illness.