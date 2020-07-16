SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported 11 additional coronavirus deaths and 873 new cases Thursday.
The countywide totals now stand at 27,904 cases and 466 deaths.
Of the 11 fatalities, six were skilled nursing facility residents, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
Since Sunday, the county has recorded 45 COVID-19 fatalities. Last week, the county reported 58 coronavirus fatalities.
Of the nearly 28,000 cases of coronavirus in the county, 1,412 were skilled nursing home facility residents.
The number of hospitalized patients dropped from 722 to 711 Thursday, and the number of patients in intensive care rose from 238 to 245.
In the county’s jails, 434 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, with 391 having recovered and 43 in medical isolation being treated for symptoms. The county is awaiting the results of 38 tests.
County officials said 334,011 coronavirus tests have been administered during the pandemic and 12,264 recoveries have been documented.
The county’s case rate per 100,000 residents increased from 242.9 on Wednesday to 247.8, higher than the California Department of Public Health threshold of 25 per 100,000 residents.
On Wednesday, the county opened a large-scale COVID-19 testing program at the Anaheim Convention Center capable of testing 600 to 800 people per day.
About 100 people passed through the site Wednesday morning.
The county hopes to be able to ramp up testing to 1,200 people per day within a few weeks.