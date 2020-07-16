NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — A 44-year-old woman was out on bail Thursday after being arrested on suspicion of engaging in sex acts with a minor.
According to the Newport Beach Police Department, Laura Fifield was arrested Wednesday morning near John Wayne Airport at an office building in the 4000 block of Von Karman. Fifield has been accused of engaging in a sex act with a minor under the age of 16 and engaging in a sex act with an intoxicated victim.
Police said she was released on a $50,000 bail and the case has been handed over to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
When confronted at her residence Thursday, Fifield said she was “not allowed to comment,” on the arrest and shut the door when asked about the alleged sex acts, though she could be heard saying, “It did not happen.”
Neighbors said Fifield has three children who are in middle and high school. Her next court date is scheduled for Aug. 26.