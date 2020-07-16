LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LAX remained quiet on Thursday, but officials say they’re seeing an uptick in the number of flights and travelers coming through the international hub since the coronavirus pandemic began.

CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Greg Mills spoke to travelers who said they are eager to get out of their homes after months of quarantining.

“Yeah, [in] summertime, people want to go on vacation,” said one traveler. “Nobody wants to spend vacation at home, in their crib.”

Still, passenger traffic is down 79% compared to July 2019. July 4 was the busiest day for the airport since March, but nowhere near the usual holiday traffic.

MORE: LA County Reports Record-High 4,592 Coronavirus Cases, 59 Deaths

“The airports are on the empty side,” said Lisa Kurtzer, a flight attendant. “There’s a lot of room on the airplanes.”

She said that she doesn’t expect air travel to reach pre-pandemic levels for a long time — not until a vaccine is developed.

“This seems to be what the future is gonna be like for the next few months,” she said.

While airports are hurting, passengers said that less people in the terminals does have some benefits.

“Tt’s a breeze to get through TSA,” traveler Cristina Mackey said. “There’s no traffic. I like that, but it’s not for a good cause.”

Other benefits of slower traffic at LAX are that construction projects across the airport are moving at a quicker pace, and sanitation has increased on planes and in terminals.

“Everybody’s wearing masks for the most part,” said one passenger. “It’s kinda like the new norm.”