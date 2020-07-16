Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department reported on Thursday an additional 11 positive cases of COVID-19.
So far, 404 employees have tested positive for the virus, according to Jessica Kellogg of the Emergency Operations Center.
Of those who have contracted the virus, 239 employees are at home recovering or self isolating, and 215 have returned to work.
No additional Los Angeles Fire Department employees have tested positive for coronavirus, keeping the department’s total to 128.
According to Kellogg, 75 have recovered and returned to work, and 53 are recovering at home.