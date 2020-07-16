LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Philharmonic canceled its fall 2020 season at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown, but the show will go on online.
LA Phil had hoped to resume playing this fall after canceling its summer season at the Hollywood Bowl for the first time in a century.
“The silencing of our music has been deafening,” said Gustavo Dudamel, the philharmonic’s music and artistic director.
Instead, LA Phil will launch an array of digital and broadcast programs to bring the music into fans’ homes. Those programs will include:
- A six-episode “In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl” series on KCET, revisiting classic performances at the famed venue from the past decade, and featuring footage of performers including Misty Copeland, Dianne Reeves, Carlos Santana, Kristin Chenoweth and John Williams.
- A streaming concert series featuring performances from the Bowl.
- Programming from The Ford theater, with special focus on local artists and programming.
- Online programming from the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, featuring free learning opportunities for youth and adults, masterclasses with philharmonic musicians and keynote speeches by Dudamel and others.
- Digital audio and video releases, including the philharmonic’s performance of the complete Charles Ives symphony cycle at Walt Disney Concert
Hall.
- An Aug. 7 “Play Your Part” online benefit concert, featuring Brandi Carlile.
The “Play Your Part” fundraising campaign will be held to help offset the estimated $90 million revenue loss the organization is anticipating as a result of the coronavirus.
For more information about programming, go to laphil.com.
