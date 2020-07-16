HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Those hoping to catch performances of “Hamilton” at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood will have to wait until next year.
Broadway in Hollywood announced Thursday all performances of the show between Sept. 8 and Feb. 28 have been canceled.
The musical is scheduled to return to the Hollywood Boulevard venue next year on April 6.
Performances of “Hamilton” were originally set to begin March 12 at the theater, but its run was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The canceled performances were rescheduled for later dates, in hopes the pandemic would loosen and live theater could resume.
People who purchased tickets will receive an email with information about obtaining refunds or receiving priority access for tickets when the show returns next year.
“Hamilton” is set to return to the Pantages April 6-June 27 and from Oct. 12, 2021, through Jan. 2, 2022.
Tickets for the newly scheduled dates will go on sale on July 28.
