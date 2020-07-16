LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodgers players Thursday released a powerful video message speaking out about racial injustice and supporting Black teammates and social justice organizations.
The video begins with Clayton Kershaw sporting a blue and white T-shirt that reads “In This Together.”
“For centuries, the Black community has lived in a different America,” he says. “Instead of addressing racism, inequality and injustice, many of us just look away.”
In this together. pic.twitter.com/pNizLNdHOG
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 16, 2020
Teammates Alex Wood, Gavin Lux, AJ Pollock, Justin Turner, Kiké Hernández, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Walker Buehler and Cody Bellinger also appeared int he video message.
“Loving this country means admitting it’s not the same for us all,” Bellinger says.
During their Thursday workout, the players wore the “In This Together” T-shirts which are also available for purchase at Dodgers.com/Together.
The players will match funds raised from the special edition T-shirts, which benefit the California Funders for Boys & Men of Color Southern California: Our Kids, Our Future Fund (CFBMOC).