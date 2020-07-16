Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A possible burglary suspect was apprehended after leading police on a chase through the San Fernando Valley early Thursday morning.
The pursuit involving a white Chevrolet pickup truck began sometime before 7 a.m. and wound its way down Tujunga and Ventura Boulevards, crisscrossing surface streets.
Los Angeles police told CBSLA the driver was possibly wanted in a burglary.
A little before 8 a.m., officers used a spike strip to bring the truck to a halt on Vineland Avenue, at the intersection with Chandler Boulevard in North Hollywood.
The suspect eventually exited the truck and surrendered. He was safely taken into custody.
The exact details regarding how the chase started were not immediately confirmed.