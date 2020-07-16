LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the City of Los Angeles will each receive 25,000 protective masks for essential frontline workers courtesy of Apple accessory maker Belkin International.
“As we continue to see a surge of COVID-19 cases, now more than ever it is critical for Angelenos to practice safety measures, including the mandatory requirement to wear a face-covering when outside of their homes,” said Aram Sahakian, general manager of the city’s Emergency Management Department.
“Studies have shown this is an important measure to help curb the resurgence of COVID-19 across the state. This critical donation by Belkin will help protect city workers who are showing incredible determination to save lives and keep Los Angeles safe.”
Steven Malony, senior vice president of Belkin International, said “with the second surge of COVID-19 in Belkin’s hometown of Los Angeles and around the country, the need for PPE (personal protective equipment) sadly continues to be urgent.”
Frontline workers “are risking their lives each day to save the lives of others and to keep our economy running,” he said. “We believe that wearing a mask is one simple action that we can all take to keep each other safe.”
The Playa Vista-based company previously collaborated with the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for the production of a single-use emergency ventilator.
The face masks are available for purchase at Belkin.com.
