LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man in a wheelchair carrying a loaded handgun was one of three men arrested after a group of protesters confronted Los Angeles police officers in downtown L.A. Tuesday afternoon who were attempting to handle an unrelated mental health crisis.

The suspects were identified as 30-year-old Mario Chacon, 33-year-old Joshua Wilson and 52-year-old David Dixon.

According to police, at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers had been called to a mental health situation involving two women in the area of Figueroa Street and Wilshire Boulevard when they witnessed Dixon attacking a man.

Officers arrested Dixon and learned that he was wanted on a felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon.

Then, as officers were preparing to take the two women to a hospital, they were surrounded by a group of about 50 protesters who had been marching in the area, police said. The protesters began chanting “let them go.”

A loaded handgun recovered by Los Angeles police. July 14, 2020. (LAPD)

One of the protesters, who was in a wheelchair, later identified as Wilson, tried to punch an officer, police said. A second protester, identified as Chacon, tried to steal one officer’s baton and shove a second officer.

Chacon and Wilson were eventually detained and taken to the downtown police station, along with Dixon. Officers later discovered a loaded handgun in Wilson’s backpack.

Three officers and a sergeant suffered minor injuries during the scuffle.

Wilson was arrested on charges of being an ex-con with a firearm, while Chacon was arrested on charges of battery on a police officer.

