LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek said Thursday he’s “doing well” in his battle with pancreatic cancer and looks forward to returning to the show in September.

In March 2019, the game show host announced that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“I’ve been continuing my treatment and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal,” Trebek said in a video posted to the show’s official Twitter account. “My numbers are good. I’m feeling great.”

Trebek said that during his weeks off from the show, “I even wrote a book that will be coming out July 21st” — the day before his 80th birthday.

Trebek also announced that, “very special `Jeopardy!’ episodes that will be coming up” next week.

“For the first time ever, we are going to open the `Jeopardy!’ vaults and take another look at some of our favorite episodes, including the very first ‘Jeopardy!’ show I ever hosted, mustache and all,” he said.

“I can’t wait to return to the studio and start recording shows for the new season in September,” Trebek said. “Meanwhile, my wish for all of you — stay safe.”

