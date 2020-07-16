LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two men have been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to a Hollywood restaurant during protests that became violent in May.
Mario Alvarado, 43, and Julian Mejia, 34, were arrested Thursday by an LAPD task force investigating the violence that erupted on May 30.
Images released by the LAPD shows two men they say went into a restaurant in the Hollywood area and used an accelerant to start a fire. After setting the fire, the suspect looted several bottles of alcohol and other items from neighboring businesses, police said.
Police say they were tipped off by contributions to the SAFE LA TIPS website, and led to search warrants being served at the suspects’ homes. The two men were arrested on suspicion of arson and looting.
Anyone with more information about crimes committed during recent civil unrest can go to lapdonline.org/safelatips, call (213) 486-6840 or submit information by emailing SAFELATIPS@lapd.online. Tipsters may be eligible for cash rewards.