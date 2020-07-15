LANCASTER (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for two suspects who shot and critically wounded a woman at a gas station in Lancaster early Wednesday morning. A 3-year-old boy who was with her at the time was unhurt.
The shooting took place just before 1 a.m. at a Mobil gas station in the 800 block of East Avenue I, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies arrived to find a woman between 20 and 30 years of age wounded in the driver’s seat of the SUV, the sheriff’s department said.
A 3-year-old boy who was seated in a car seat in the back of her SUV was not injured.
The victim was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, where she was being treated for critical injuries, the sheriff’s department said.
The boy was reunited with family members. Its unclear if he was the victim’s child.
Two men are wanted in the shooting. They are described as Black and in their 20s. Deputies are investigating whether a robbery motivated th shooting. It’s unclear if investigators have any surveillance video of the incident.