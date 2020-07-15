LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A woman was wounded in a robbery and shooting at a gas station in Lancaster early Wednesday morning. A baby who was with her was unhurt.
The shooting took place at about 1 a.m. at a Mobil gas station in the 800 block of East Avenue I, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The woman was shot at least once, a sheriff’s spokesperson said. A baby who was in a car seat in the back of her SUV at the time was not injured.
The victim was rushed by ambulance to a hospital in undisclosed condition, the sheriff’s department said.
The baby was reunited with family members. Its unclear if the baby was the victim’s child.
The exact circumstances of the robbery were not confirmed. It’s unclear if investigators have any suspect information or surveillance video.