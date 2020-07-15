LANCASTER (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for two men suspected of shooting a woman at a gas station in Lancaster early Wednesday morning.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, and a 1-year-old boy who was with her at the time was uninjured.

The shooting took place just before 1 a.m. at a Mobil gas station in the 800 block of East Avenue I, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrived to find a woman in her 20s wounded in the driver’s seat of the SUV, the sheriff’s department said.

The woman was rushed by ambulance to a neraby hospital, where she was being treated for her injuries, the sheriff’s department said. The child, who was seated in a car seat in the back of the SUV, was not injured.

The relationship between the child and the woman was not immediately known, but the sheriff’s department said the child was later picked up by his father.

Deputies said they were looking for two Black men in their 20s in connection with the shooting.

Investigators said they had received security video from the gas station manager and were looking into several possible motives for the shooting, including robbery.

Note: Sheriff’s deputies initially reported the child was a 3-year-old boy, but later confirmed the child was a 1-year-old boy.