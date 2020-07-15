LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The UCLA athletics department announced their 9-member Hall of Fame Class of 2020 on Wednesday. Among the nine Bruins legends were Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love and former U.S. Women’s National Team star Lauren Holiday.

Joining Love, Westbrook, Roberts and Holiday are softball pitcher Keira Goerl, long jumper Mike Powell, women’s basketball player Noelle Quinn, gymnast Tasha Schwikert and water polo player and coach Adam Wright.

Westbrook and Love teamed up to take the Bruins to the 2008 Final Four, one year after Westbrook had played a role in helping the team reach the 2007 Final Four. Both men went on to win Olympic gold in 2012 at the London Olympics. Love added an NBA championship to his resume in 2016 when the Cavaliers knocked off the Golden State Warriors. Westbrook has twice led the NBA in scoring and took home the league’s MVP award in the 2016-17 season.

Roberts started out as a walk-on with the Bruins before becoming a team captain in 1994 as a senior and walked away from the program as the all-time stolen base leader. He went on to have a 10-year career in the Major Leagues before turning to the coaching ranks first with the San Diego Padres and now with the Dodgers.

Holiday was a first-team All-American in all four years with the Bruins the only player to ever accomplish that feat. She left the program as the all-time leading scorer with 73 goals and 173 points. She has since gone on to help lead the United States to a World Cup win (2015) and a pair of Olympic gold medals (2008 & 2012).

Goerl was a three-time All American in the circle for the Bruins leading the team to back-to-back Women’s College World Series titles in 2003 and 2004. She is the only pitcher in WCWS history to throw a no-hitter in the championship game.

Powell is a three-time Olympian who competed in the 1988 Seoul, 1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics. He won silver in the long jump in both Seoul and Barcelona to go along with a pair of gold medals in the 1991 and 1993 World Championships.

Quinn starred for the Bruins from 2003-2007 amassing over 1,700 points 700 rebounds and 400 assists in her career. She is the only Bruins player men’s or women’s basketball, to accomplish that feat. Quinn went on to play 11 seasons in the WNBA capped off by a championship with the Seattle Storm in 2018.

Schwikert was a bronze medalist in the 2000 Olympics with Team USA and voted the Pac-12 Gymnast of the Century. She won the all-around title twice in 2005 and 2008 finishing her career with three NCAA titles, six Pac-12 titles and four perfect 10s.

Finally, Wright has made his name as both a player and coach for the UCLA men’s water polo team. He won two national titles as a player and has added another four as coach of the team. Wright appeared in three Olympics earning a silver medal in Beijing in 2008.