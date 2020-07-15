LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Taste of Soul 2020 has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event’s founder Danny Bakewell Sr. announced Wednesday.
“Due to COVID -19, Taste of Soul Family Festival 2020, is canceled and will be a ‘Call to Action’ to support Black Businesses. We can all make a difference in helping our Black Businesses recover from the challenges experienced through the economic shutdowns within our city due to COVID 19,” Bakewell said.
The 15th annual Taste of Soul event was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17.
“In an effort to continue the spirit of Taste of Soul and its commitment to the health and safety of our community, Taste of Soul 2020 will not happen on the historic Crenshaw Blvd in 2020,” organizers said.
“Instead, the LA Sentinel intends to shine light and awareness on Black business locations, storefronts and online services.”
Bakewell Media asks that people continue to support Black businesses, “spend your money in our community whenever possible,” and reminds people to continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask in public and don’t gather in groups of more than 10.
Planning for Taste of Soul 2021 is already underway and is currently scheduled for October 16, 2021.