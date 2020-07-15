Comments
MAR VISTA (CBSLA) — Homicide detectives were investigating Wednesday after police said a man suspected of stabbing a security guard was fatally shot by the guard.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect approached a security guard working at a construction site at Modjeska Place and Inglewood Boulevard. The suspect and the guard engaged in a physical altercation and the suspect allegedly stabbed the guard multiple times before fleeing on foot.
Police said the guard then chased the stabbing suspect and caught up to him at Charnock Road and Inglewood Boulevard where the guard shot and killed the man suspected of stabbing him.
The guard was being treated for his injuries, and the investigation was ongoing.