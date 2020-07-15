LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 890 newly confirmed cases and 24 more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 27,371 cases and 577 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, health officials reported 10,113 had recovered.
There were 548 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, with 141 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 1,030 newly confirmed cases and one more fatality, bringing the countywide total to 21,468 cases and 310 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, an estimated 11,992 had recovered.
There were 587 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Sunday, with 166 in intensive care units. The county has not yet released updated hospitalization figures on its website.
Ventura County officials reported 97 newly confirmed cases and three more fatalities, bringing the countywide total to 4,884 cases and 56 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 2,573 had recovered and 2,255 were under active quarantine.
There were 101 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, with 27 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 297,638 Riverside County residents, 188,226 San Bernardino County residents and 85,711 Ventura County residents had been tested.