LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rite Aid is expanding its COVID-19 testing capacity with more than 100 new drive-thru testing sites opening Thursday across Southern California — including more than two dozen locations in Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties.
No cost testing will be available by appointment for people 18 years of age or older, regardless of whether the person is experiencing symptoms, according to the pharmacy’s website. People who get tested can expect results in three to five days.
Los Angeles County locations providing testing starting Thursday are:
- 1208 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Gardena;
- 107 S. Long Beach Blvd., Compton;
- 2059 S. Garey Ave., Pomona;
- 9333 Whittier Blvd., Pico Rivera;
- 8447 Alondra Blvd., Paramount;
- 1356 West Avenue J, Lancaster;
- 37950 47th Street E., Palmdale;
- 13803 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar;
- 1038 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; and
- 11321 National Blvd., Los Angeles.
Orange County locations providing testing starting Thursday are:
- 1035 N. Magnolia Ave., Anaheim;
- 1700 W. Whittier Blvd,, La Habra;
- 2300 Harbor Blvd. Suite G, Costa Mesa; and
- 30551 Gateway Place, Rancho Mission Viejo.
The Riverside County locations providing testing starting Thursday are:
- 910 W. Ontario Ave., Corona;
- 1688 N. Perris Blvd., Perris;
- 16491 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Elsinore;
- 8015 Limonite Ave., Riverside;
- 616 E. Hobson Way, Blythe;
- 260 N. Sanderson Ave., Hemet;
- 12900 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs;
- 806 Ramsey St., Banning;
- 1180 N. State St., San Jacinto;
- 894 Oak Valley Parkway, Suite B, Beaumont;
- 42021 E. Florida Ave., Hemet;
- 51101 Cesar Chavez St., Coachella;
- 47985 Monroe St., Building A, Indio; and
- 1660 E. 1st St., Beaumont.
The sites will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists and will operate weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Patients must provide a government-issued form of identification, be at least 18 and register online to schedule an appointment.
