SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported 20 additional coronavirus deaths and 911 new cases Wednesday.
The countywide totals now stand at 27,031 cases and 455 deaths.
Since Sunday, the county has recorded 34 COVID-19 fatalities. Last week, the county reported 58 coronavirus fatalities.
Just one of the deaths reported on Wednesday was a skilled nursing facility resident.
Of the 27,031 cases of coronavirus in the county, 1,361 were skilled nursing home facility residents.
The number of hospitalized patients increased from 712 Tuesday to 722, and the number of patients in intensive care rose from 237 to 238.
In the county’s jails, 432 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, with 386 having recovered and 46 in medical isolation being treated for symptoms, according to records posted Tuesday. The county is awaiting the results of 17 tests.
County officials said 329,001 coronavirus tests have been administered during the pandemic and 11,611 recoveries have been documented.
The county’s case rate per 100,000 residents increased from 240.6 Tuesday to 242.9, higher than the California Department of Public Health threshold of 25 per 100,000 residents.
Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday imposed more restrictions for the 30 counties on the state’s watch list which includes Orange County.
Orange County, which was ordered to close its bars and prohibit indoor dining, must now shut down fitness centers, indoor religious services and non-essential businesses such as beauty salons, and shopping malls.