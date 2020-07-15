Comments
POMONA (CBSLA) – A 22-year-old man was shot and killed on a street in Pomona late Tuesday night.
The shooting occurred at 10:54 p.m. in the 300 block of East Phillips Boulevard.
Pomona police arrived on scene to find the victim lying in the street. He was rushed to Pomona Valley Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery, but later died.
His name was not immediately released.
There was no description of the suspect or a motive. A CBSLA photographer counted about 12 bullet casings on the ground in the area of the shooting.
Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at 909-620-2357.