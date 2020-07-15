LAKE FOREST (CBSLA) — A man was arrested for making explosive devices in a Lake Forest hotel room Tuesday night, forcing evacuations and bringing out a bomb squad and hazmat team.
The incident began at about 6:20 p.m., when Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a disturbance at a hotel room at the three-story Staybridge Suites Irvine East/Lake Forest, located at 2 Orchard Rd.
When deputies entered the room, they discovered several homemade explosive devices and illegal explosive substances.
Surrounding rooms were evacuated while an OCSD Bomb Squad and an O.C. Fire Authority Hazmat Team were called in.
A man in his 30s was arrested on multiple felony charges, the sheriff’s department said.
It was not immediately clear what substances were found in the room or how many people were staying in the hotel.
As of early Wednesday morning, the affected hotel rooms were still evacuated, but were expected to reopen soon.