LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Ink Master” star Daniel Silva has pleaded no contest in a crash that killed YouTube star Corey La Barrie.

Silva, 27, of North Hollywood, pleaded no contest Tuesday to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter in connection with the May 10 crash. La Barrie, 25, was killed when the McLaren Silva was driving crashed into a tree in Valley Village.

The 2020 McLaren 600LT was going east on Houston Street at a high rate of speed when Silva lost control of it, ran off the road, then hit a stop sign and a tree at Carpenter Avenue.

At the time, police said witnesses saw Silva get out of the wreckage and try to leave.

Silva, who faces up to four years in state prison, is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 13.

