LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez will host a drive-thru food distribution event on Thursday in Panorama City.
The Council District 6 Drive-Through Food Pantry Giveaway is expected to serve up to 2,500 families with 80 pounds of groceries including meats, dairy items, grains, canned goods as well as fruits and vegetables, Martinez said.
The food drive will begin at 9 a.m. in the Grace Community Church’s north parking lot and is a first-come, first-served.
The parking lot is located across the street from the church at 13248 Roscoe Blvd. Traffic must enter the parking lot heading west on Roscoe Boulevard.
The food giveaway will not include walk-up service and all drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles.
The event is designed to assist people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down businesses and created hardships for Angelenos, Martinez said.
Martinez represents part of the northeast San Fernando Valley, which she said is home to a high percentage of working poor Latino families who need assistance.
The Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, as well as the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Labor Community Services, have partnered to help with the giveaway.
More information can be found by calling Martinez’s Van Nuys office at 818-778-4999 or the Sun Valley office at 818-771-0236.
