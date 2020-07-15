Comments
CARSON (CBSLA) – A partially enclosed shopping mall in Carson is facing an uncertain future after temporarily closing due to the latest closure orders from California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Opened in 1973 as Carson Mall, SouthBay Pavilion at 20700 S. Avalon Blvd. has tenants including Target, IKEA, and J.C. Penney.
While the mall itself is closed, some stores like IKEA, Target and others remain open for curbside pickup and outdoor dining only.
A space at the mall formerly occupied by Sears is currently under redevelopment.
“We did not see this coming but as we said before, we will get through this together. Thank you for your patience,” the management said in a statement.
No reopening date was immediately announced.