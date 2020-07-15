CAMARILLO (CBSLA) — A couple arrested in Camarillo faces several charges of possessing weapons, drugs, and stolen mail, and burglary.
Deputies responding to a call of a suspicious person at a Rite Aid in Camarillo stopped Art Housey, 29, of Winnetka, and 24-year-old Rafaella Benoit, of Fontana, last Friday as they tried to drive away quickly, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s officials.
A records check of Housey showed he was on probation, and he had a felony warrant for his arrest out of Los Angeles. He was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, authorities said.
After they had Benoit exit the vehicle, the deputies searched it and found an unregistered 9mm semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, and mail stolen from at least 50 people from 22 jurisdictions throughout California, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies also found several debit cards that appeared to be stolen, along with apparent drug paraphernalia.
Sheriff’s officials say many stolen items were determined to have been stolen from a home in Thousand Oaks.
Both were arrested on suspicion of several charges, including ID and mail theft, burglary, drugs and weapons. Housey is being held without bail on the warrant, while Benoit is being held on $60,000 bail.