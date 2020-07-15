Comments
ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) — Approximately 3,300 SoCal Edison customers were without power Wednesday night in Alhambra after several transformers exploded, causing power lines to fall to the ground.
Fire crews were on scene shortly before 9 p.m. and had set up a perimeter around the downed lines at Valley Boulevard and Westminster Avenue, near the 710 Freeway, as they waited for SCE crews to arrive.
As of 9:30, approximately 665 customers were without power, though it was not immediately known how long it would be until power was fully restored.