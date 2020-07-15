SYLMAR (CBSLA) — The Wildlife Waystation in Sylmar has been closed for nearly a year, but many of its animals are still looking for new homes.
The facility — which was a sanctuary for abused, abandoned and injured wild animals for decades – has been closed to the public since last summer. But 32 chimpanzees are still living there because many animal sanctuaries cannot afford to take them in.
The North American Primate Sanctuary Alliance has launched a fundraiser to help care for these chimpanzees while they wait for a new home.
“Chimpanzee care is complex and expensive. These are large, strong, incredibly intelligent beings with distinct personalities and preferences who can live over 50 years,” the organization’s Erika Fleury said.
Since the Wildlife Waystation closed in August 2019, tigers, cougars and lions have been moved to an Indiana sanctuary, and two chimpanzees have been relocated to the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.