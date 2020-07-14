LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — JustAnswer, an online question and answer website that connects visitors with experts in several categories, is looking to hire up to 1,000 vetted experts.
“We have more than 10,000 questions coming in every single day, and we need those answers to get back to people within a minute or two,” Jennifer Jolly, JustAnswer editor-at-large, said.
The company is specifically looking for people with appliance repair expertise, including consumer home appliances as well as larger appliances such as HVAC systems.
“Experts are freelancers,” Jolly said. “You can work any time, anywhere and answer as many questions or as few questions as you want.”
According to Jolly, the average expert makes $3,000 per month with top experts earning $70,000 per month.
The application to become a JustAnswer expert can be found on the company’s website.