LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A more than century-old home in the Pico-Union neighborhood was engulfed by a greater-alarm blaze early Tuesday morning.
At around 2:30 a.m., L.A. Fire Department crews responded to the 1200 block of Araphoe Street to find a vacant two-story craftsman style home showing heavy flames.
The blaze burned on both floors of the home.
According to the fire department, the 2,300 square-foot Victorian home had a balloon-style structure which lacked “fire blocks” and made it easier for the flames to travel up walls.
The home is believed to have been built around the turn of the 20th century, the fire department said.
It took just under 40 minutes for L.A. Fire Department crews to extinguish the flames. Nearly 100 firefighters battled the flames.
No one was hurt. The cause is under investigation.
Crews were expected to remain on scene for several hours to remove debris and monitor for hot spots.