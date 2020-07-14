LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A half-acre brush fire erupted in the Beverly Crest hillside neighborhood Tuesday morning after reports of a transformer explosion.
The blaze broke out in the 80 block over Beverly Park Lane before 8 a.m.
There were reports of a possible transformer explosion in the area, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.
There were power lines down in the area as the slow-moving fire burned through brush, the fire department said. Water-dropping helicopters were unable to attack the blaze by air because of the risk that the downed wires may be energized.
The downed wires were also limiting access to ground crews as well.
However, crews were still making good progress on the fire as of 8:45 a.m. There was no word of a threats to nearby structures.
Los Angeles police were also called in to deal with a drone which was flying in the area.