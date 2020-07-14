RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Riverside County health officials reported 733 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and three additional fatalities Tuesday, bringing countywide totals to 26,481 cases and 553 deaths.
The county also reported 536 people were hospitalized with the illness, 136 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — continuing a weeks-long spike in local hospitalizations.
In an effort to help local medical professionals, a federal medical team was being deployed to Eisenhower Health hospital in Rancho Mirage to support the facility as it continues to cop with the influx of coronavirus patients.
“The hospital is nearing capacity in our ICU and on our COVID-19 units,” Dr. Alan Williamson, the hospital’s chief medical officer, said. “Currently, we only have three more ‘staffed’ beds available in the ICU. Additionally, we are approaching 80 percent of bed capacity within the hospital, but are at virtually 100 percent of our staffing capacity.”
The team of doctors, physician assistants, critical care nurses and respiratory technicians assigned to the hospital is part of a statewide request for federal support.
“The federal support will provide much-needed assistance to Eisenhower at a time when the entire medical system deals with the rise in coronavirus cases,” Bruce Barton, director of the county’s emergency management department, said. “That assistance will make a difference for those who are being impacted by this virus that has taken so many lives.”
Riverside County health officials reported that 9,893 people had recovered from the illness.