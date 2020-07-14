PASADENA (CBSLA) — Pasadena Unified School District Superintendent Brian McDonald recommended Tuesday that campuses in the district remain closed for the beginning of the school year due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County.

McDonald said the district’s 23 schools will begin instruction on Aug. 17 with a 100% distance-learning model.

“All of us would like to see students back in school when it’s safe to do so. But Los Angeles County has recorded a surge in new cases in the last week, with a 9% rate of positive cases,” McDonald wrote in a letter to the PUSD community.

“We cannot and will not take chances with the health and safety of our students and staff. I plan to bring a recommendation to the Board of Education at a special meeting on July 16 that Pasadena Unified open in a 100% distance learning model on August 17.”

McDonald also said the district has been preparing for the possibility of distancing learning and will continue to monitor and evaluate public health conditions and guidelines.

The district’s school board had previously announced the school year would begin with a combination of in-person and distance learning.

On Monday, the Orange County Board of Education voted 4-1 to recommend opening campuses next month without masks or social distancing, but the decision is not binding on any of the county’s districts.

Earlier that day, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner said LAUSD campuses will remain closed when classes resume next month.

