LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department reported Tuesday an additional 16 employees have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the department’s total to 386.
Of the employees, 233 are at home recovering or self-isolating due to possible exposure, and 207 employees have returned to work.
The increase in cases comes nearly two weeks after LAPD announced its first employee death from the coronavirus.
On July 3, Senior Detention Officer Erica McAdoo died from coronavirus complications.
Additionally, the Los Angeles Fire Department has reported a total of 127 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and one remains hospitalized, the city’s Emergency Operations Center said.
Of the employees, 62 have recovered and returned to work and 64 are recovering at home.
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Tuesday reported the largest single-day number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
The county reported 4,244 new cases, bringing the countywide total to 140,307 confirmed positive cases.
