Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed to identify a patient who was taken to a hospital emergency room in Boyle Heights.
The man had been taken to Adventist Health White Memorial in Boyle Heights by ambulance on July 3. Hospital officials say he had no documentation or evidence of his identity.
He was picked up at about 11:30 p.m. on July 2 at 917 S. Central Ave. in Los Angeles. The Hispanic man, who is between 60 and 65 years old, has “verbalized” that his name may be Enrique.
He is in fair but stable condition. Hospital officials were not able to release further information.
Anyone who might be able to identify this patient can contact the hospital at (323) 268-5000.