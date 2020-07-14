REDLANDS (CBSLA) – More than 23,000 customers in the city of Redlands could be without water for several days after a major water line break.

Late Monday night the city announced that there had been a break at a major water transmission line for a pumping station near Ford Park which could leave large swaths of the city with either no or low water pressure for several days.

The city said the leak originated in pipes 15 to 20 feet below ground. City crews were still working to find the source of the leak.

The pipe was leaking 5.5 million gallons of water per day, the city said.

23,600 customers over 5.5 square miles are affected in some capacity, the city said. Residents were advised to fill tubs and containers immediately.

“Residents are advised to store water in containers and fill tubs for emergency water supplies until further notice and to limit water use to essential needs,” the city said in a news release.

The city had initially reported that 59,500 customers over 14 square miles were affected, but later corrected the number.

Water quality was currently unaffected, but if it was to drop below a certain level, boil-water notices would be issued.