LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opened in Boyle Heights Tuesday as part of Los Angeles County’s efforts to expand access to testing in underserved communities.

The site, located at 1724 Pennsylvania Ave. near Mariachi Plaza, is in a community with a high concentration of positive tests.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said she is committed to providing more testing on the Eastside of Los Angeles.

“COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted hardworking Latino families who are essential workers and who do not have the option of working from home during this pandemic, and this is why I am committed to expanding access to COVID-19 testing sites,” Solis said.

According to experts, testing in these neighborhoods is key to mitigating the spread of the virus.

“We are very proud to bring free testing to Boyle Heights,” said Dr. Geoffrey Trenkle, chief medical officer for Total Testing Solutions.

“It is imperative that we continue to test in our high concentration neighborhoods. Frequent testing has been shown to help decrease the spread of disease and keep our hospitals and local government ahead of potential surges. Widespread availability of testing must continue if we are to keep our country open during this pandemic.”

Solis said the “private-public partnership will remove barriers to healthcare for our Eastside communities. I thank Total Testing Solutions for their commitment in expanding access to testing and making sure all residents are safe and healthy.”

Testing is available by on weekdays appointment only. Individuals interested in a test should are asked to first contact their primary care provider.

The county offers free COVID-19 testing to people without medical insurance.

More information is available at covid19.lacounty.gov/testing or by calling 323-238-3324 or 211.

