LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodger fans are now able to attend the shortened 2020 season by purchasing a cutout of themselves that will help fill the seats at Dodger Stadium.

The cutouts in the field and loge sections will be available to purchase for $149, while Dugout Club or the new Pavilion Home Run Seats will cost $299.

Net proceeds from the sale of cutouts will benefit the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.

The 2020 Major League Baseball season kicks off next week, but no fans will be permitted into Dodger Stadium or other ballparks around the country due to the ongoing pandemic.

“The electrifying energy of Dodger Stadium is rooted in the passion of our fans. While we are saddened that they will not be part of the live experience, the personalized cutouts will bring a bit of color to the stadium during these challenging times,” said Nichol Whiteman, CEO of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.

“Thanks to the generosity of our fans everywhere, this campaign will fund our critical work. Together we will help Angelenos when they need support the most.”

Fans can select a seat in the section of their choice, subject to availability, but will not be guaranteed the row and seat.

Those looking to purchase a cutout are encouraged to act quickly at Dodgers.com/FanCutouts to reserve their spot at the stadium, as only a limited number of locations are available.

My Dodgers Members and Premium Clients have access to presales as of Tuesday, and the sales will be open to the public at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Angels have also decided to off fans the option to purchase a cutout in the stands. Cutouts are $89 each for general fans and $49 each for A’s Access members.

