LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — San Bernardino County reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday, while Ventura reported additional cases.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 954 newly confirmed cases and two more fatalities, bringing the countywide total to 20,456 cases and 309 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, an estimated 11,370 had recovered.
There were 587 county residents being treated in the hospital Tuesday, with 166 in intensive care units.
Ventura County officials reported 373 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 4,619 cases. Of those who had contracted the illness, 2,434 had recovered, 2,132 were under active quarantine and 53 had died.
There were 95 county residents hospitalized Tuesday, with 29 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Tuesday evening, 185,794 San Bernardino County and 90,899 Ventura County residents had been tested.