CANYON COUNTRY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people showed up to support a fruit vendor who was caught on video being harassed by the owner of a Canyon Country bar and grill.

The unidentified business owner approached the La Palma Fresh Fruit stand and laid into him for doing business in Canyon Country.

“Get it the f— out of here, this isn’t Pacoima, it looks like s—,” the man said, after the vendor protested that he wasn’t hurting anyone.

When the vendor pointed out how the business owner was coming at him, using the colloquial “bro,” the man continued to berate him.

“Don’t call me bro, I’m not your bro,” he said. The vendor replied that he wished they could be “bros.”

“I wish you were. I wish we were all friends. But that’s hard for some people to understand. Why?” the vendor said.

The exchange went viral online, prompting a few hundred people to line up at the fruit stand as a show of support.

The fruit stand’s owner says the incident was frightening, but they don’t plan on leaving the area.