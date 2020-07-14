LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In response to the George Floyd protests, all 11 professional sports teams in the Los Angeles metropolitan area have united to put together a group that will seek to address issues such as racial injustice in children’s athletics.
The 11 teams in The Alliance have made a “five-year commitment to drive investment and impact for social justice through sport,” according to a statement.
The Alliance — which includes the Lakers, Clippers, Rams, Chargers, Dodgers, Angels, Sparks, Galaxy, LAFC, Ducks and Kings — will partner with the nonprofit group Play Equity Fund.
The coalition will look to tackle problems such as access to afterschool sports and intramural programs, budget challenges and low coach pay.
“In neighborhoods with high poverty rates, opportunities to play – a globally recognized fundamental human right of childhood – oftentimes do not exist, particularly for kids of color,” the release read.