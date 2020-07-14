Chargers Safety Roderic Teamer Gets 4 Game Suspension For Violating Substance Abuse PolicyThe 23-year-old is still eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games and will be allowed to return to the Chargers' active roster following their Week 4 game at Tampa Bay.

WNBA Season Opens July 25 With Weekend Dedicated To Black Lives Matter MovementThe league's opening weekend will see players using their voices and uniforms to raise awareness and seek justice for women and girls who have been the forgotten victims of police brutality and racial violence.

'Shorter Races, More Exciting Formats, Bring To Life Driver Personalities': CBS To Air Superstar Racing Experience In 2021A brand-new racing series is coming to CBS in the summer of 2021 brought to you by a group that includes NASCAR Hall of Famers Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart.