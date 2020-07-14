Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three people were critically injured – two of whom had to be rescued – after a crash in the North Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley Tuesday morning.
The two-vehicle crash occurred before 7 a.m. in the 9300 block of North Woodley Avenue.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived on scene and find two people trapped inside. They were extricated and rushed to a hospital, along with a third person.
All three were in critical condition.
The circumstances of the crash were unclear.