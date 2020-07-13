LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A Long Beach man is facing a murder charge in connection to a deadly shooting from last month.
20-year-old Juan Cruz Lopez Jr. is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Soktear Phuy. Lopez is also facing three counts of attempted murder in another incident.
The deadly June 29 shooting of Phuy was reported at about 7:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of Rose Avenue.
Phuy was found lying in the courtyard of a Long Beach apartment building with gunshot wounds to his chest and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
20-year-old Richard Frias and 23-year-old Brandon Conrad Garcia were also arrested and booked on suspicion of murder in Phuy’s killing.
Police have said the shooting appears to have been gang-related but the exact motive has not yet been determined.
